Cayman Islands dollar to Mongolian tugriks exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Cayman Islands dollar to Mongolian tugriks is currently 4.117,540 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Cayman Islands dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.411% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Cayman Islands dollar to Mongolian tugriks has fluctuated between a high of 4.135,160 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 4.114,440 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-06-2024, with a 0.399% increase in value.