Cayman Islands dollar to Malagasy ariaries exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Cayman Islands dollar to Malagasy ariaries is currently 5.453,240 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Cayman Islands dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.513% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Cayman Islands dollar to Malagasy ariaries has fluctuated between a high of 5.481,350 on 23-06-2024 and a low of 5.446,300 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a -0.495% decrease in value.