Cayman Islands dollar to South Korean wons exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Cayman Islands dollar to South Korean wons is currently 1.684,340 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Cayman Islands dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.560% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Cayman Islands dollar to South Korean wons has fluctuated between a high of 1.700,670 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 1.678,710 on 28-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-06-2024, with a -0.272% decrease in value.