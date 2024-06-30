Cayman Islands dollar to Georgian laris exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Cayman Islands dollar to Georgian laris is currently 3,421 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Cayman Islands dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.133% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Cayman Islands dollar to Georgian laris has fluctuated between a high of 3,472 on 24-06-2024 and a low of 3,414 on 28-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-06-2024, with a 0.481% increase in value.