Cayman Islands dollar to Czech korunas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Cayman Islands dollar to Czech korunas is currently 28,502 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Cayman Islands dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.267% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Cayman Islands dollar to Czech korunas has fluctuated between a high of 28,602 on 28-06-2024 and a low of 28,227 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-06-2024, with a 0.312% increase in value.