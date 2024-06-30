Cayman Islands dollar to Brazilian reais exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Cayman Islands dollar to Brazilian reais is currently 6,822 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Cayman Islands dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 2.980% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Cayman Islands dollar to Brazilian reais has fluctuated between a high of 6,822 on 28-06-2024 and a low of 6,560 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-06-2024, with a 1.106% increase in value.