Cayman Islands dollar to Angolan kwanzas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Cayman Islands dollar to Angolan kwanzas is currently 1.055,650 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Cayman Islands dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.281% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Cayman Islands dollar to Angolan kwanzas has fluctuated between a high of 1.059,020 on 23-06-2024 and a low of 1.049,960 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 23-06-2024, with a -0.763% decrease in value.