Cayman Islands dollar to Armenian drams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Cayman Islands dollar to Armenian drams is currently 472,685 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Cayman Islands dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.106% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Cayman Islands dollar to Armenian drams has fluctuated between a high of 474,253 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 471,553 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a 0.335% increase in value.