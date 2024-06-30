Kuwaiti dinar to Singapore dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Kuwaiti dinar to Singapore dollars is currently 4,420 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Kuwaiti dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.123% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Kuwaiti dinar to Singapore dollars has fluctuated between a high of 4,431 on 28-06-2024 and a low of 4,408 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-06-2024, with a -0.104% decrease in value.