Kuwaiti dinar to Myanmar kyats exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Kuwaiti dinar to Myanmar kyats is currently 6.849,690 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Kuwaiti dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.059% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Kuwaiti dinar to Myanmar kyats has fluctuated between a high of 6.862,460 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 6.847,680 on 27-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-06-2024, with a 0.114% increase in value.