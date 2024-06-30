Kuwaiti dinar to Cambodian riels exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Kuwaiti dinar to Cambodian riels is currently 13.400,900 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Kuwaiti dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.153% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Kuwaiti dinar to Cambodian riels has fluctuated between a high of 13.436,400 on 23-06-2024 and a low of 13.388,100 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a -0.154% decrease in value.