Kuwaiti dinar to Kyrgystani soms exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Kuwaiti dinar to Kyrgystani soms is currently 281,807 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Kuwaiti dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.436% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Kuwaiti dinar to Kyrgystani soms has fluctuated between a high of 283,355 on 23-06-2024 and a low of 281,128 on 28-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-06-2024, with a -0.471% decrease in value.