Kuwaiti dinar to Czech korunas Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Kuwaiti dinar to Czech korunas history summary. This is the Kuwaiti dinar (KWD) to Czech korunas (CZK) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of KWD and CZK historical data from 30-06-2019 to 30-06-2024.
Kuwaiti dinar to Czech korunas exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Kuwaiti dinar to Czech korunas is currently 76,183 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Kuwaiti dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.283% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Kuwaiti dinar to Czech korunas has fluctuated between a high of 76,460 on 28-06-2024 and a low of 75,508 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-06-2024, with a 0.286% increase in value.
How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Czech korunas
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
