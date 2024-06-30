South Korean won to CFP francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for South Korean won to CFP francs is currently 0,081 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of South Korean won has remained relatively stable, with a 0.991% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of South Korean won to CFP francs has fluctuated between a high of 0,081 on 28-06-2024 and a low of 0,080 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a -0.910% decrease in value.