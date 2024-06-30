South Korean won to Eswatini Emalangeni exchange rate history

The exchange rate for South Korean won to Eswatini Emalangeni is currently 0,013 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of South Korean won has remained relatively stable, with a 1.851% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of South Korean won to Eswatini Emalangeni has fluctuated between a high of 0,013 on 28-06-2024 and a low of 0,013 on 23-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-06-2024, with a -1.086% decrease in value.