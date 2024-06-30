South Korean won to Haitian gourdes exchange rate history

The exchange rate for South Korean won to Haitian gourdes is currently 0,095 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of South Korean won has remained relatively stable, with a 0.064% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of South Korean won to Haitian gourdes has fluctuated between a high of 0,096 on 28-06-2024 and a low of 0,095 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-06-2024, with a -0.531% decrease in value.