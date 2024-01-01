Convert KMF to ZAR at the real exchange rate

5 Comorian francs to South African rand

5 kmf
0.20 zar

CF1.000 KMF = R0.03963 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Wise

1 KMF to ZARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04200.0420
Low0.03910.0391
Average0.04030.0406
Change-4.36%-4.18%
1 KMF to ZAR stats

The performance of KMF to ZAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0420 and a 30 day low of 0.0391. This means the 30 day average was 0.0403. The change for KMF to ZAR was -4.36.

The performance of KMF to ZAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0420 and a 90 day low of 0.0391. This means the 90 day average was 0.0406. The change for KMF to ZAR was -4.18.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8471.07189.3091.4661.6060.96319.63
1 GBP1.1811.265105.4111.731.8961.13623.169
1 USD0.9330.791183.3621.3681.4990.89918.323
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.22

Conversion rates Comorian Franc / South African Rand
1 KMF0,03963 ZAR
5 KMF0,19817 ZAR
10 KMF0,39635 ZAR
20 KMF0,79270 ZAR
50 KMF1,98174 ZAR
100 KMF3,96348 ZAR
250 KMF9,90870 ZAR
500 KMF19,81740 ZAR
1000 KMF39,63480 ZAR
2000 KMF79,26960 ZAR
5000 KMF198,17400 ZAR
10000 KMF396,34800 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Comorian Franc
1 ZAR25,23030 KMF
5 ZAR126,15150 KMF
10 ZAR252,30300 KMF
20 ZAR504,60600 KMF
50 ZAR1.261,51500 KMF
100 ZAR2.523,03000 KMF
250 ZAR6.307,57500 KMF
500 ZAR12.615,15000 KMF
1000 ZAR25.230,30000 KMF
2000 ZAR50.460,60000 KMF
5000 ZAR126.151,50000 KMF
10000 ZAR252.303,00000 KMF