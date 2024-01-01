amount-spellout.1000 Comorian francs to Tanzanian shillings

Convert KMF to TZS at the real exchange rate

1,000 kmf
5,738.34 tzs

CF1.000 KMF = tzs5.738 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KMF to TZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.77785.7778
Low5.68745.5694
Average5.72005.6779
Change0.11%2.59%
View full history

1 KMF to TZS stats

The performance of KMF to TZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.7778 and a 30 day low of 5.6874. This means the 30 day average was 5.7200. The change for KMF to TZS was 0.11.

The performance of KMF to TZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.7778 and a 90 day low of 5.5694. This means the 90 day average was 5.6779. The change for KMF to TZS was 2.59.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8471.07189.3091.4661.6060.96319.63
1 GBP1.1811.265105.4111.731.8961.13623.169
1 USD0.9330.791183.3621.3681.4990.89918.323
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.22

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Comorian francs to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KMF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KMF to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Comorian francs

KMF to USD

KMF to EUR

KMF to GBP

KMF to INR

KMF to JPY

KMF to RUB

KMF to AUD

KMF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Tanzanian Shilling
1 KMF5,73834 TZS
5 KMF28,69170 TZS
10 KMF57,38340 TZS
20 KMF114,76680 TZS
50 KMF286,91700 TZS
100 KMF573,83400 TZS
250 KMF1.434,58500 TZS
500 KMF2.869,17000 TZS
1000 KMF5.738,34000 TZS
2000 KMF11.476,68000 TZS
5000 KMF28.691,70000 TZS
10000 KMF57.383,40000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Comorian Franc
1 TZS0,17427 KMF
5 TZS0,87133 KMF
10 TZS1,74266 KMF
20 TZS3,48532 KMF
50 TZS8,71330 KMF
100 TZS17,42660 KMF
250 TZS43,56650 KMF
500 TZS87,13300 KMF
1000 TZS174,26600 KMF
2000 TZS348,53200 KMF
5000 TZS871,33000 KMF
10000 TZS1.742,66000 KMF