Convert KMF to TTD at the real exchange rate

2,000 Comorian francs to Trinidad and Tobago dollars

2,000 kmf
29.52 ttd

CF1.000 KMF = TT$0.01476 TTD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KMF to TTDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01500.0150
Low0.01470.0146
Average0.01480.0148
Change-1.10%-0.21%
View full history

1 KMF to TTD stats

The performance of KMF to TTD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0150 and a 30 day low of 0.0147. This means the 30 day average was 0.0148. The change for KMF to TTD was -1.10.

The performance of KMF to TTD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0150 and a 90 day low of 0.0146. This means the 90 day average was 0.0148. The change for KMF to TTD was -0.21.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8471.07189.3091.4661.6060.96319.63
1 GBP1.1811.265105.4111.731.8961.13623.169
1 USD0.9330.791183.3621.3681.4990.89918.323
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.22

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Comorian francs to Trinidad and Tobago dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KMF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TTD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KMF to TTD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Comorian francs

KMF to USD

KMF to EUR

KMF to GBP

KMF to INR

KMF to JPY

KMF to RUB

KMF to AUD

KMF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 KMF0,01476 TTD
5 KMF0,07379 TTD
10 KMF0,14759 TTD
20 KMF0,29517 TTD
50 KMF0,73793 TTD
100 KMF1,47586 TTD
250 KMF3,68965 TTD
500 KMF7,37930 TTD
1000 KMF14,75860 TTD
2000 KMF29,51720 TTD
5000 KMF73,79300 TTD
10000 KMF147,58600 TTD
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Comorian Franc
1 TTD67,75690 KMF
5 TTD338,78450 KMF
10 TTD677,56900 KMF
20 TTD1.355,13800 KMF
50 TTD3.387,84500 KMF
100 TTD6.775,69000 KMF
250 TTD16.939,22500 KMF
500 TTD33.878,45000 KMF
1000 TTD67.756,90000 KMF
2000 TTD135.513,80000 KMF
5000 TTD338.784,50000 KMF
10000 TTD677.569,00000 KMF