Comorian franc to Russian rubles exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Comorian franc to Russian rubles is currently 0,187 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Comorian franc has remained relatively stable, with a -3.528% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Comorian franc to Russian rubles has fluctuated between a high of 0,194 on 24-06-2024 and a low of 0,184 on 27-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-06-2024, with a -2.926% decrease in value.