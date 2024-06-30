Comorian franc to Paraguayan guaranis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Comorian franc to Paraguayan guaranis is currently 16,417 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Comorian franc has remained relatively stable, with a 0.313% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Comorian franc to Paraguayan guaranis has fluctuated between a high of 16,457 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 16,357 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-06-2024, with a 0.217% increase in value.