Convert KMF to PKR at the real exchange rate

5,000 Comorian francs to Pakistani rupees

5,000 kmf
3,040.13 pkr

CF1.000 KMF = ₨0.6080 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KMF to PKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.61810.6181
Low0.60610.6001
Average0.61020.6095
Change-1.04%0.18%
1 KMF to PKR stats

The performance of KMF to PKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6181 and a 30 day low of 0.6061. This means the 30 day average was 0.6102. The change for KMF to PKR was -1.04.

The performance of KMF to PKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6181 and a 90 day low of 0.6001. This means the 90 day average was 0.6095. The change for KMF to PKR was 0.18.

Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Pakistani Rupee
1 KMF0,60803 PKR
5 KMF3,04013 PKR
10 KMF6,08025 PKR
20 KMF12,16050 PKR
50 KMF30,40125 PKR
100 KMF60,80250 PKR
250 KMF152,00625 PKR
500 KMF304,01250 PKR
1000 KMF608,02500 PKR
2000 KMF1.216,05000 PKR
5000 KMF3.040,12500 PKR
10000 KMF6.080,25000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Comorian Franc
1 PKR1,64467 KMF
5 PKR8,22335 KMF
10 PKR16,44670 KMF
20 PKR32,89340 KMF
50 PKR82,23350 KMF
100 PKR164,46700 KMF
250 PKR411,16750 KMF
500 PKR822,33500 KMF
1000 PKR1.644,67000 KMF
2000 PKR3.289,34000 KMF
5000 PKR8.223,35000 KMF
10000 PKR16.446,70000 KMF