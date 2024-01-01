Convert PKR to KMF at the real exchange rate

20 Pakistani rupees to Comorian francs

20 pkr
33 kmf

₨1.000 PKR = CF1.635 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:45
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.92583.5370.7823.6731.3743.75232.304
1 EUR1.081190.2740.8453.9691.4854.05434.909
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0440.0160.0450.387
1 GBP1.2791.183106.81414.6961.7574.79741.305

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Pakistani rupees to Comorian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KMF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to KMF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Pakistani rupees

PKR to USD

PKR to EUR

PKR to INR

PKR to GBP

PKR to AED

PKR to CAD

PKR to SAR

PKR to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Comorian Franc
1 PKR1,63464 KMF
5 PKR8,17320 KMF
10 PKR16,34640 KMF
20 PKR32,69280 KMF
50 PKR81,73200 KMF
100 PKR163,46400 KMF
250 PKR408,66000 KMF
500 PKR817,32000 KMF
1000 PKR1.634,64000 KMF
2000 PKR3.269,28000 KMF
5000 PKR8.173,20000 KMF
10000 PKR16.346,40000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Pakistani Rupee
1 KMF0,61176 PKR
5 KMF3,05878 PKR
10 KMF6,11756 PKR
20 KMF12,23512 PKR
50 KMF30,58780 PKR
100 KMF61,17560 PKR
250 KMF152,93900 PKR
500 KMF305,87800 PKR
1000 KMF611,75600 PKR
2000 KMF1.223,51200 PKR
5000 KMF3.058,78000 PKR
10000 KMF6.117,56000 PKR