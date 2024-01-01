Convert KMF to IDR at the real exchange rate

50 Comorian francs to Indonesian rupiahs

50 kmf
1,783.02 idr

CF1.000 KMF = Rp35.66 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KMF to IDRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High35.995035.9950
Low35.481434.2165
Average35.729635.3138
Change-0.49%2.84%
View full history

1 KMF to IDR stats

The performance of KMF to IDR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 35.9950 and a 30 day low of 35.4814. This means the 30 day average was 35.7296. The change for KMF to IDR was -0.49.

The performance of KMF to IDR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 35.9950 and a 90 day low of 34.2165. This means the 90 day average was 35.3138. The change for KMF to IDR was 2.84.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8471.07189.3091.4661.6060.96319.63
1 GBP1.1811.265105.4111.731.8961.13623.169
1 USD0.9330.791183.3621.3681.4990.89918.323
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.22

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Comorian francs to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KMF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KMF to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Comorian francs

KMF to USD

KMF to EUR

KMF to GBP

KMF to INR

KMF to JPY

KMF to RUB

KMF to AUD

KMF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Indonesian Rupiah
1 KMF35,66050 IDR
5 KMF178,30250 IDR
10 KMF356,60500 IDR
20 KMF713,21000 IDR
50 KMF1.783,02500 IDR
100 KMF3.566,05000 IDR
250 KMF8.915,12500 IDR
500 KMF17.830,25000 IDR
1000 KMF35.660,50000 IDR
2000 KMF71.321,00000 IDR
5000 KMF178.302,50000 IDR
10000 KMF356.605,00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Comorian Franc
1 IDR0,02804 KMF
5 IDR0,14021 KMF
10 IDR0,28042 KMF
20 IDR0,56085 KMF
50 IDR1,40212 KMF
100 IDR2,80423 KMF
250 IDR7,01058 KMF
500 IDR14,02115 KMF
1000 IDR28,04230 KMF
2000 IDR56,08460 KMF
5000 IDR140,21150 KMF
10000 IDR280,42300 KMF