Comorian franc to Croatian kunas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Comorian franc to Croatian kunas is currently 0,015 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Comorian franc has remained relatively stable, with a 0.195% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Comorian franc to Croatian kunas has fluctuated between a high of 0,015 on 24-06-2024 and a low of 0,015 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-06-2024, with a 0.221% increase in value.