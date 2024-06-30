Comorian franc to Honduran lempiras exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Comorian franc to Honduran lempiras is currently 0,054 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Comorian franc has remained relatively stable, with a 0.238% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Comorian franc to Honduran lempiras has fluctuated between a high of 0,054 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 0,054 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a 0.449% increase in value.