Comorian franc to Djiboutian francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Comorian franc to Djiboutian francs is currently 0,387 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Comorian franc has remained relatively stable, with a 0.349% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Comorian franc to Djiboutian francs has fluctuated between a high of 0,388 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 0,385 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-06-2024, with a 0.221% increase in value.