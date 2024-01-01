20 Comorian francs to Bahraini dinars

Convert KMF to BHD at the real exchange rate

20 kmf
0.016 bhd

CF1.000 KMF = .د.ب0.0008210 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Wise

1 KMF to BHDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00080.0008
Low0.00080.0008
Average0.00080.0008
Change-1.25%-0.21%
1 KMF to BHD stats

The performance of KMF to BHD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0008 and a 30 day low of 0.0008. This means the 30 day average was 0.0008. The change for KMF to BHD was -1.25.

The performance of KMF to BHD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0008 and a 90 day low of 0.0008. This means the 90 day average was 0.0008. The change for KMF to BHD was -0.21.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Comorian francs to Bahraini dinars

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KMF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KMF to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Bahraini Dinar
1 KMF0,00082 BHD
5 KMF0,00411 BHD
10 KMF0,00821 BHD
20 KMF0,01642 BHD
50 KMF0,04105 BHD
100 KMF0,08210 BHD
250 KMF0,20525 BHD
500 KMF0,41050 BHD
1000 KMF0,82101 BHD
2000 KMF1,64201 BHD
5000 KMF4,10504 BHD
10000 KMF8,21007 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Comorian Franc
1 BHD1.218,02000 KMF
5 BHD6.090,10000 KMF
10 BHD12.180,20000 KMF
20 BHD24.360,40000 KMF
50 BHD60.901,00000 KMF
100 BHD121.802,00000 KMF
250 BHD304.505,00000 KMF
500 BHD609.010,00000 KMF
1000 BHD1.218.020,00000 KMF
2000 BHD2.436.040,00000 KMF
5000 BHD6.090.100,00000 KMF
10000 BHD12.180.200,00000 KMF