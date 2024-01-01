50 Comorian francs to Bulgarian levs

Convert KMF to BGN at the real exchange rate

50 kmf
0.20 bgn

CF1.000 KMF = лв0.003976 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KMF to BGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00400.0040
Low0.00400.0040
Average0.00400.0040
Change-0.01%0.00%
1 KMF to BGN stats

The performance of KMF to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0040 and a 30 day low of 0.0040. This means the 30 day average was 0.0040. The change for KMF to BGN was -0.01.

The performance of KMF to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0040 and a 90 day low of 0.0040. This means the 90 day average was 0.0040. The change for KMF to BGN was 0.00.

How to convert Comorian francs to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KMF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KMF to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Bulgarian Lev
1 KMF0,00398 BGN
5 KMF0,01988 BGN
10 KMF0,03976 BGN
20 KMF0,07951 BGN
50 KMF0,19878 BGN
100 KMF0,39756 BGN
250 KMF0,99389 BGN
500 KMF1,98779 BGN
1000 KMF3,97557 BGN
2000 KMF7,95114 BGN
5000 KMF19,87785 BGN
10000 KMF39,75570 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Comorian Franc
1 BGN251,53600 KMF
5 BGN1.257,68000 KMF
10 BGN2.515,36000 KMF
20 BGN5.030,72000 KMF
50 BGN12.576,80000 KMF
100 BGN25.153,60000 KMF
250 BGN62.884,00000 KMF
500 BGN125.768,00000 KMF
1000 BGN251.536,00000 KMF
2000 BGN503.072,00000 KMF
5000 BGN1.257.680,00000 KMF
10000 BGN2.515.360,00000 KMF