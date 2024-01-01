amount-spellout.1000 Comorian francs to Bangladeshi takas

Convert KMF to BDT at the real exchange rate

1,000 kmf
255.62 bdt

CF1.000 KMF = Tk0.2556 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KMF to BDTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.26000.2600
Low0.25460.2365
Average0.25680.2494
Change-1.15%6.84%
1 KMF to BDT stats

The performance of KMF to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2600 and a 30 day low of 0.2546. This means the 30 day average was 0.2568. The change for KMF to BDT was -1.15.

The performance of KMF to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2600 and a 90 day low of 0.2365. This means the 90 day average was 0.2494. The change for KMF to BDT was 6.84.

Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Bangladeshi Taka
1 KMF0,25562 BDT
5 KMF1,27812 BDT
10 KMF2,55623 BDT
20 KMF5,11246 BDT
50 KMF12,78115 BDT
100 KMF25,56230 BDT
250 KMF63,90575 BDT
500 KMF127,81150 BDT
1000 KMF255,62300 BDT
2000 KMF511,24600 BDT
5000 KMF1.278,11500 BDT
10000 KMF2.556,23000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Comorian Franc
1 BDT3,91201 KMF
5 BDT19,56005 KMF
10 BDT39,12010 KMF
20 BDT78,24020 KMF
50 BDT195,60050 KMF
100 BDT391,20100 KMF
250 BDT978,00250 KMF
500 BDT1.956,00500 KMF
1000 BDT3.912,01000 KMF
2000 BDT7.824,02000 KMF
5000 BDT19.560,05000 KMF
10000 BDT39.120,10000 KMF