Cambodian riel to Thai bahts exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Cambodian riel to Thai bahts is currently 0,009 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Cambodian riel has remained relatively stable, with a 0.175% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Cambodian riel to Thai bahts has fluctuated between a high of 0,009 on 27-06-2024 and a low of 0,009 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-06-2024, with a -0.178% decrease in value.