Cambodian riel to Mozambican meticals exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Cambodian riel to Mozambican meticals is currently 0,015 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Cambodian riel has remained relatively stable, with a 0.117% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Cambodian riel to Mozambican meticals has fluctuated between a high of 0,015 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 0,015 on 23-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-06-2024, with a -0.160% decrease in value.