Cambodian riel to Mongolian tugriks Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Cambodian riel to Mongolian tugriks history summary. This is the Cambodian riel (KHR) to Mongolian tugriks (MNT) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of KHR and MNT historical data from 30-06-2019 to 30-06-2024.
Loading
Cambodian riel to Mongolian tugriks exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Cambodian riel to Mongolian tugriks is currently 0,821 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Cambodian riel has remained relatively stable, with a -0.236% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Cambodian riel to Mongolian tugriks has fluctuated between a high of 0,825 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 0,820 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-06-2024, with a 0.399% increase in value.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Cambodian riels to Mongolian tugriks
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select KHR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MNT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current KHR to MNT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.