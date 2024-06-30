Cambodian riel to Mongolian tugriks exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Cambodian riel to Mongolian tugriks is currently 0,821 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Cambodian riel has remained relatively stable, with a -0.236% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Cambodian riel to Mongolian tugriks has fluctuated between a high of 0,825 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 0,820 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-06-2024, with a 0.399% increase in value.