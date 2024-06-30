Cambodian riel to Moldovan leus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Cambodian riel to Moldovan leus is currently 0,004 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Cambodian riel has remained relatively stable, with a 0.381% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Cambodian riel to Moldovan leus has fluctuated between a high of 0,004 on 27-06-2024 and a low of 0,004 on 23-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a -0.779% decrease in value.