Cambodian riel to Lebanese pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Cambodian riel to Lebanese pounds is currently 21,771 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Cambodian riel has remained relatively stable, with a 0.177% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Cambodian riel to Lebanese pounds has fluctuated between a high of 21,796 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 21,733 on 23-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a 0.158% increase in value.