Cambodian riel to Laotian kips exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Cambodian riel to Laotian kips is currently 5,364 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Cambodian riel has remained relatively stable, with a 0.586% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Cambodian riel to Laotian kips has fluctuated between a high of 5,365 on 27-06-2024 and a low of 5,333 on 23-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a 0.185% increase in value.