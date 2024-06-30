Cambodian riel to Kyrgystani soms Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Cambodian riel to Kyrgystani soms history summary. This is the Cambodian riel (KHR) to Kyrgystani soms (KGS) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of KHR and KGS historical data from 30-06-2019 to 30-06-2024.
Cambodian riel to Kyrgystani soms exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Cambodian riel to Kyrgystani soms is currently 0,021 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Cambodian riel has remained relatively stable, with a -0.284% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Cambodian riel to Kyrgystani soms has fluctuated between a high of 0,021 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 0,021 on 28-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-06-2024, with a -0.446% decrease in value.
