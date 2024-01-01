100 Cambodian riels to Argentine pesos

Convert KHR to ARS at the real exchange rate

100 khr
22.17 ars

៛1.000 KHR = $0.2217 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:59
Wise

1 KHR to ARSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.22170.2217
Low0.21870.2121
Average0.21980.2171
Change1.40%4.50%
1 KHR to ARS stats

The performance of KHR to ARS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2217 and a 30 day low of 0.2187. This means the 30 day average was 0.2198. The change for KHR to ARS was 1.40.

The performance of KHR to ARS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2217 and a 90 day low of 0.2121. This means the 90 day average was 0.2171. The change for KHR to ARS was 4.50.

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Argentine Peso
1 KHR0,22172 ARS
5 KHR1,10862 ARS
10 KHR2,21724 ARS
20 KHR4,43448 ARS
50 KHR11,08620 ARS
100 KHR22,17240 ARS
250 KHR55,43100 ARS
500 KHR110,86200 ARS
1000 KHR221,72400 ARS
2000 KHR443,44800 ARS
5000 KHR1.108,62000 ARS
10000 KHR2.217,24000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Cambodian Riel
1 ARS4,51011 KHR
5 ARS22,55055 KHR
10 ARS45,10110 KHR
20 ARS90,20220 KHR
50 ARS225,50550 KHR
100 ARS451,01100 KHR
250 ARS1.127,52750 KHR
500 ARS2.255,05500 KHR
1000 ARS4.510,11000 KHR
2000 ARS9.020,22000 KHR
5000 ARS22.550,55000 KHR
10000 ARS45.101,10000 KHR