Kyrgystani som to Nigerian nairas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Kyrgystani som to Nigerian nairas is currently 17,687 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Kyrgystani som has remained relatively stable, with a 1.697% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Kyrgystani som to Nigerian nairas has fluctuated between a high of 17,745 on 28-06-2024 and a low of 17,285 on 23-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-06-2024, with a -1.566% decrease in value.