5,000 Kyrgystani soms to Malaysian ringgits

Convert KGS to MYR at the real exchange rate

5,000 kgs
272.82 myr

Лв1.000 KGS = RM0.05456 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KGS to MYRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05460.0546
Low0.05340.0529
Average0.05400.0536
Change1.70%3.07%
1 KGS to MYR stats

The performance of KGS to MYR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0546 and a 30 day low of 0.0534. This means the 30 day average was 0.0540. The change for KGS to MYR was 1.70.

The performance of KGS to MYR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0546 and a 90 day low of 0.0529. This means the 90 day average was 0.0536. The change for KGS to MYR was 3.07.

Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Malaysian Ringgit
1 KGS0,05456 MYR
5 KGS0,27282 MYR
10 KGS0,54563 MYR
20 KGS1,09127 MYR
50 KGS2,72817 MYR
100 KGS5,45633 MYR
250 KGS13,64083 MYR
500 KGS27,28165 MYR
1000 KGS54,56330 MYR
2000 KGS109,12660 MYR
5000 KGS272,81650 MYR
10000 KGS545,63300 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Kyrgystani Som
1 MYR18,32730 KGS
5 MYR91,63650 KGS
10 MYR183,27300 KGS
20 MYR366,54600 KGS
50 MYR916,36500 KGS
100 MYR1.832,73000 KGS
250 MYR4.581,82500 KGS
500 MYR9.163,65000 KGS
1000 MYR18.327,30000 KGS
2000 MYR36.654,60000 KGS
5000 MYR91.636,50000 KGS
10000 MYR183.273,00000 KGS