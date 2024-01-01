Convert KGS to ISK at the real exchange rate

5,000 Kyrgystani soms to Icelandic krónas

5,000 kgs
8,026.05 isk

Лв1.000 KGS = kr1.605 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:42
1 KGS to ISKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.60811.6081
Low1.56271.5521
Average1.59011.5782
Change2.47%2.53%
1 KGS to ISK stats

The performance of KGS to ISK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.6081 and a 30 day low of 1.5627. This means the 30 day average was 1.5901. The change for KGS to ISK was 2.47.

The performance of KGS to ISK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.6081 and a 90 day low of 1.5521. This means the 90 day average was 1.5782. The change for KGS to ISK was 2.53.

How to convert Kyrgystani soms to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KGS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KGS to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Icelandic Króna
1 KGS1,60521 ISK
5 KGS8,02605 ISK
10 KGS16,05210 ISK
20 KGS32,10420 ISK
50 KGS80,26050 ISK
100 KGS160,52100 ISK
250 KGS401,30250 ISK
500 KGS802,60500 ISK
1000 KGS1.605,21000 ISK
2000 KGS3.210,42000 ISK
5000 KGS8.026,05000 ISK
10000 KGS16.052,10000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Kyrgystani Som
1 ISK0,62297 KGS
5 ISK3,11487 KGS
10 ISK6,22973 KGS
20 ISK12,45946 KGS
50 ISK31,14865 KGS
100 ISK62,29730 KGS
250 ISK155,74325 KGS
500 ISK311,48650 KGS
1000 ISK622,97300 KGS
2000 ISK1.245,94600 KGS
5000 ISK3.114,86500 KGS
10000 ISK6.229,73000 KGS