Kyrgystani som to Haitian gourdes exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Kyrgystani som to Haitian gourdes is currently 1,523 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Kyrgystani som has remained relatively stable, with a -0.037% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Kyrgystani som to Haitian gourdes has fluctuated between a high of 1,528 on 27-06-2024 and a low of 1,518 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a 0.418% increase in value.