20 Kyrgystani soms to Fijian dollars

Convert KGS to FJD at the real exchange rate

20 kgs
0.52 fjd

Лв1.000 KGS = FJ$0.02592 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:48
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KGS to FJDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02610.0261
Low0.02550.0253
Average0.02590.0257
Change0.78%1.59%
View full history

1 KGS to FJD stats

The performance of KGS to FJD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0261 and a 30 day low of 0.0255. This means the 30 day average was 0.0259. The change for KGS to FJD was 0.78.

The performance of KGS to FJD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0261 and a 90 day low of 0.0253. This means the 90 day average was 0.0257. The change for KGS to FJD was 1.59.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADAUDEURINRAEDCHF
1 USD10.7911.3681.4990.93383.3623.6730.899
1 GBP1.26511.731.8961.18105.4114.6451.136
1 CAD0.7310.57811.0960.68260.9412.6850.657
1 AUD0.6670.5270.91210.62355.6022.450.599

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kyrgystani soms to Fijian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KGS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FJD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KGS to FJD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kyrgystani soms

KGS to USD

KGS to GBP

KGS to CAD

KGS to AUD

KGS to EUR

KGS to INR

KGS to AED

KGS to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Fijian Dollar
1 KGS0,02592 FJD
5 KGS0,12961 FJD
10 KGS0,25921 FJD
20 KGS0,51843 FJD
50 KGS1,29607 FJD
100 KGS2,59213 FJD
250 KGS6,48033 FJD
500 KGS12,96065 FJD
1000 KGS25,92130 FJD
2000 KGS51,84260 FJD
5000 KGS129,60650 FJD
10000 KGS259,21300 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Kyrgystani Som
1 FJD38,57830 KGS
5 FJD192,89150 KGS
10 FJD385,78300 KGS
20 FJD771,56600 KGS
50 FJD1.928,91500 KGS
100 FJD3.857,83000 KGS
250 FJD9.644,57500 KGS
500 FJD19.289,15000 KGS
1000 FJD38.578,30000 KGS
2000 FJD77.156,60000 KGS
5000 FJD192.891,50000 KGS
10000 FJD385.783,00000 KGS