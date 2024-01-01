10 Kyrgystani soms to Danish kroner

10 kgs
0.81 dkk

Лв1.000 KGS = kr0.08052 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KGS to DKKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.08060.0806
Low0.07790.0770
Average0.07950.0785
Change2.76%3.61%
1 KGS to DKK stats

The performance of KGS to DKK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0806 and a 30 day low of 0.0779. This means the 30 day average was 0.0795. The change for KGS to DKK was 2.76.

The performance of KGS to DKK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0806 and a 90 day low of 0.0770. This means the 90 day average was 0.0785. The change for KGS to DKK was 3.61.

Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Danish Krone
1 KGS0,08052 DKK
5 KGS0,40260 DKK
10 KGS0,80519 DKK
20 KGS1,61038 DKK
50 KGS4,02596 DKK
100 KGS8,05191 DKK
250 KGS20,12978 DKK
500 KGS40,25955 DKK
1000 KGS80,51910 DKK
2000 KGS161,03820 DKK
5000 KGS402,59550 DKK
10000 KGS805,19100 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Kyrgystani Som
1 DKK12,41940 KGS
5 DKK62,09700 KGS
10 DKK124,19400 KGS
20 DKK248,38800 KGS
50 DKK620,97000 KGS
100 DKK1.241,94000 KGS
250 DKK3.104,85000 KGS
500 DKK6.209,70000 KGS
1000 DKK12.419,40000 KGS
2000 DKK24.838,80000 KGS
5000 DKK62.097,00000 KGS
10000 DKK124.194,00000 KGS