Convert KGS to AWG at the real exchange rate

250 Kyrgystani soms to Aruban florins

250 kgs
5.18 awg

Лв1.000 KGS = ƒ0.02071 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KGS to AWGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02070.0207
Low0.02040.0200
Average0.02050.0203
Change1.48%3.41%
1 KGS to AWG stats

The performance of KGS to AWG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0207 and a 30 day low of 0.0204. This means the 30 day average was 0.0205. The change for KGS to AWG was 1.48.

The performance of KGS to AWG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0207 and a 90 day low of 0.0200. This means the 90 day average was 0.0203. The change for KGS to AWG was 3.41.

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADAUDEURINRAEDCHF
1 USD10.7911.3681.4990.93383.3623.6730.899
1 GBP1.26511.731.8961.18105.4114.6451.136
1 CAD0.7310.57811.0960.68260.9412.6850.657
1 AUD0.6670.5270.91210.62355.6022.450.599

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Aruban Florin
1 KGS0,02071 AWG
5 KGS0,10353 AWG
10 KGS0,20706 AWG
20 KGS0,41411 AWG
50 KGS1,03528 AWG
100 KGS2,07056 AWG
250 KGS5,17640 AWG
500 KGS10,35280 AWG
1000 KGS20,70560 AWG
2000 KGS41,41120 AWG
5000 KGS103,52800 AWG
10000 KGS207,05600 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Kyrgystani Som
1 AWG48,29610 KGS
5 AWG241,48050 KGS
10 AWG482,96100 KGS
20 AWG965,92200 KGS
50 AWG2.414,80500 KGS
100 AWG4.829,61000 KGS
250 AWG12.074,02500 KGS
500 AWG24.148,05000 KGS
1000 AWG48.296,10000 KGS
2000 AWG96.592,20000 KGS
5000 AWG241.480,50000 KGS
10000 AWG482.961,00000 KGS