Kyrgystani som to Argentine pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Kyrgystani som to Argentine pesos is currently 10,544 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Kyrgystani som has remained relatively stable, with a 1.099% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Kyrgystani som to Argentine pesos has fluctuated between a high of 10,564 on 28-06-2024 and a low of 10,429 on 23-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-06-2024, with a 0.448% increase in value.