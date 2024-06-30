Kyrgystani som to Netherlands Antillean guilders Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Kyrgystani som to Netherlands Antillean guilders history summary. This is the Kyrgystani som (KGS) to Netherlands Antillean guilders (ANG) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of KGS and ANG historical data from 30-06-2019 to 30-06-2024.
Kyrgystani som to Netherlands Antillean guilders exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Kyrgystani som to Netherlands Antillean guilders is currently 0,021 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Kyrgystani som has remained relatively stable, with a 0.461% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Kyrgystani som to Netherlands Antillean guilders has fluctuated between a high of 0,021 on 28-06-2024 and a low of 0,021 on 23-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-06-2024, with a 0.447% increase in value.
How to convert Kyrgystani soms to Netherlands Antillean guilders
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select KGS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ANG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current KGS to ANG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
