Kenyan shilling to Uruguayan pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Kenyan shilling to Uruguayan pesos is currently 0,309 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Kenyan shilling has remained relatively stable, with a 0.314% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Kenyan shilling to Uruguayan pesos has fluctuated between a high of 0,309 on 28-06-2024 and a low of 0,304 on 28-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-06-2024, with a 1.381% increase in value.