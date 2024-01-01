Convert KES to TTD at the real exchange rate

1 Kenyan shilling to Trinidad and Tobago dollars

1 kes
0.05 ttd

Ksh1.000 KES = TT$0.05244 TTD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
1 KES to TTDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05280.0528
Low0.05140.0498
Average0.05240.0516
Change1.13%1.84%
1 KES to TTD stats

The performance of KES to TTD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0528 and a 30 day low of 0.0514. This means the 30 day average was 0.0524. The change for KES to TTD was 1.13.

The performance of KES to TTD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0528 and a 90 day low of 0.0498. This means the 90 day average was 0.0516. The change for KES to TTD was 1.84.

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Trinidad and Tobago dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TTD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to TTD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 KES0,05244 TTD
5 KES0,26218 TTD
10 KES0,52436 TTD
20 KES1,04871 TTD
50 KES2,62179 TTD
100 KES5,24357 TTD
250 KES13,10893 TTD
500 KES26,21785 TTD
1000 KES52,43570 TTD
2000 KES104,87140 TTD
5000 KES262,17850 TTD
10000 KES524,35700 TTD
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Kenyan Shilling
1 TTD19,07100 KES
5 TTD95,35500 KES
10 TTD190,71000 KES
20 TTD381,42000 KES
50 TTD953,55000 KES
100 TTD1.907,10000 KES
250 TTD4.767,75000 KES
500 TTD9.535,50000 KES
1000 TTD19.071,00000 KES
2000 TTD38.142,00000 KES
5000 TTD95.355,00000 KES
10000 TTD190.710,00000 KES