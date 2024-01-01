2,000 Kenyan shillings to Salvadoran colóns

Convert KES to SVC at the real exchange rate

2,000 kes
135.40 svc

Ksh1.000 KES = ₡0.06770 SVC

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KES to SVCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.06810.0681
Low0.06640.0644
Average0.06770.0667
Change0.97%1.84%
1 KES to SVC stats

The performance of KES to SVC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0681 and a 30 day low of 0.0664. This means the 30 day average was 0.0677. The change for KES to SVC was 0.97.

The performance of KES to SVC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0681 and a 90 day low of 0.0644. This means the 90 day average was 0.0667. The change for KES to SVC was 1.84.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Salvadoran Colón
1 KES0,06770 SVC
5 KES0,33850 SVC
10 KES0,67701 SVC
20 KES1,35402 SVC
50 KES3,38505 SVC
100 KES6,77009 SVC
250 KES16,92522 SVC
500 KES33,85045 SVC
1000 KES67,70090 SVC
2000 KES135,40180 SVC
5000 KES338,50450 SVC
10000 KES677,00900 SVC
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Kenyan Shilling
1 SVC14,77090 KES
5 SVC73,85450 KES
10 SVC147,70900 KES
20 SVC295,41800 KES
50 SVC738,54500 KES
100 SVC1.477,09000 KES
250 SVC3.692,72500 KES
500 SVC7.385,45000 KES
1000 SVC14.770,90000 KES
2000 SVC29.541,80000 KES
5000 SVC73.854,50000 KES
10000 SVC147.709,00000 KES